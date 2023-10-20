Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP) Downgraded by Indl Alliance S to Hold

Indl Alliance S downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$965.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

