Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $32.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $21.21 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.