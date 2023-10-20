Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 21,925 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $29,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 455,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 348.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 91.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,956 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,466,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

