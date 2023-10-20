Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 224,527 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,527 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.