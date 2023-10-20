Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,295,129 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,295,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,239,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.18% of Equity Commonwealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQC opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

