Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 12,871 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $273.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.08 and its 200 day moving average is $272.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

