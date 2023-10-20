Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $151.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

