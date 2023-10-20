Brown Advisory Inc. Has $21.29 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,955 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.56% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $21,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.6 %

SFM opened at $42.28 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

