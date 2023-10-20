Brown Advisory Inc. Has $22.89 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $70.95 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.