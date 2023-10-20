Brown Advisory Inc. Has $22 Million Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,702,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of KYN opened at $8.50 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

