Brown Advisory Inc. Has $31.49 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

