Brown Advisory Inc. Has $33.93 Million Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $33,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.48 million. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBRG

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.