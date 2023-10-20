Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $381.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

