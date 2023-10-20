Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 12,869 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,923 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.13% of Best Buy worth $23,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

