Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 18,128 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $34,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 27.3% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

