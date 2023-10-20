Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 71,421 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 947,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,421 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $25,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 412,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 280,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 217,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 882.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 160,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:THR opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $909.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.25. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, CFO Kevin Fox acquired 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fox bought 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

