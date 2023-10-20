Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 83,192 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83,192 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

PayPal stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

