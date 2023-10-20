Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BRO opened at $68.25 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $74.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRO

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.