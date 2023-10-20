Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $245.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

