Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.27. 16,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 86,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 310,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

