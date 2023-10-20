Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KVYO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

