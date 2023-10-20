Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($20.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($16.55) to GBX 1,675 ($20.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

LON CER opened at GBX 1,200 ($14.66) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £354.12 million, a PE ratio of 3,076.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.87. Cerillion has a one year low of GBX 953.20 ($11.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,520 ($18.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

