Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($20.46) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($16.55) to GBX 1,675 ($20.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
