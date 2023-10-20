Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDPYF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

