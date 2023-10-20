Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.69

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$49.69 and last traded at C$49.69, with a volume of 372173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cormark lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.99.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.59. The firm has a market cap of C$45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8483221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.