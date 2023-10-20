Canfor (TSE:CFP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.25

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.25 and last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 21175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.06.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 0.9335463 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

