Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 218,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,987. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $447,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,028,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,028,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

