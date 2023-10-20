Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

