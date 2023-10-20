Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Get Cars.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CARS

Cars.com Stock Down 1.3 %

CARS opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.02. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,163 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 196.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 252,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 133,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.