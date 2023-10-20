Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Cut by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

