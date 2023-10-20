Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cencora by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COR opened at $189.89 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

