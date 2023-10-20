Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 28.5% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Centene by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Centene by 51.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.16. 385,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

