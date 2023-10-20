Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VO stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.85. The stock had a trading volume of 99,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,912. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

