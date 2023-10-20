Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,646.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 295,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after buying an additional 287,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 528,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

