Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.1% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

