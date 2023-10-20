Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $4 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 2.0% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,114,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,035,000 after buying an additional 596,638 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,424,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,783,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.03. 77,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

