Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $673,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,628. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

