Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 230.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $418,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

