Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. 302,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

