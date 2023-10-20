Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.9% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 99,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,867,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. now owns 503,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,895,000 after buying an additional 171,674 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.37. 860,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,195. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day moving average of $214.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $182.29 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

