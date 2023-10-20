Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 650,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,379,000 after buying an additional 31,783 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 615,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.30. 760,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

