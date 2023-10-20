Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.97

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 112475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $553.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.69.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $575.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.20 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Century Aluminum by 4.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 31.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.