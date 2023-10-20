Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $118.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $135.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $111.58 and a 52 week high of $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

