Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $100.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CPK opened at $91.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

