Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

CVX opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

