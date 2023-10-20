Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.7% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 41,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 18.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $169.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

