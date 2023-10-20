Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Stacy Bowman Sells 11,423 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Stacy Bowman sold 465 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $15,168.30.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32.
Chewy Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE CHWY opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 153.45 and a beta of 0.98. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
