Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 27,677 shares of company stock valued at $752,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.45 and a beta of 0.98. Chewy has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.