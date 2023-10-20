Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 1,796 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

