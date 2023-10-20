Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 246 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAR traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $190.05. The stock had a trading volume of 181,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

