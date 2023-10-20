Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 4,610 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.08.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $163.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

